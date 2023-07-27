Family Friend Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old Girl In Waldorf: State's Attorney

Waldorf resident Jose Eugenio Escobar-Argueta, 34, may spend more than a decade in prison after being found guilty of multiple sexual offenses involving the child, officials said.

In January 2022, officers from the Charles County Police Department were called to a home in Fordington Place in Waldorf, where they met with the victim, according to the state's attorney's office.

While interviewing the girl, prosecutors said that she stated she was sexually touched by Escobar-Argueta before officers arrived.

The investigation determined that Escobar-Argueta was a family friend who was at the Waldorf home for a party. While the child was asleep, Escobar-Argueta asked her parents to use the bathroom, but instead he entered her bedroom.

"The victim woke up and discovered Escobar-Argueta lying next to her," prosecutors said. "Escobar-Argueta began touching the victim’s chest, upper area of her body and hips over top of her clothes, as well as kissing her cheeks.

"Escobar-Argueta requested to kiss her lips and touch her genital area," according to court documents. "The victim refused his requests and did not want Escobar-Argueta to touch her."

The girl attempted to leave the bedroom, but was unable because Escobar-Argueta locked it before entering her bed. The victim's mother was ultimately able to break into the room and was removed from the home while police were called.

Escobar-Argueta was convicted by a Charles County jury of:

Sexual solicitation of a minor;

Second-degree assault;

Fourth-degree sexual offense;

Fourth-degree attempted sexual offense.

When he is sentenced in September, Escobar-Argueta will face up to 12 years in prison.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.