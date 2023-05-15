Police Recover Body Of Missing Toddler In Waterway Near His Cecil County Home

A massive search was mobilized for Mykell Richardson on Monday, May 15, as they sought to locate the boy, who was reported missing the previous afternoon in the area of Quail Court in Elkton.

However, the story ended in tragedy when members of the Maryland State Police team located Richardson at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday in a body of water not far from his Cecil County home.

The initial investigation shows no signs of foul play, according to police, but an autopsy will have to be conducted to determine the exact cause and manner of the child's death.

No additional details were released by the police.

