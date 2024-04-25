Pedestrian Killed By Tractor-Trailer In Cecil County: State Police (Developing)

Maryland Route 213 was closed for several hours on April 25, after the person - who has not been identified pending notification of their family - was struck by the truck driver in Elkton.

According to police, shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, troopers were called to a stretch of the roadway near West Lewis Shore Road, where it was determined the tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 213 when, for unknown reasons, struck the pedestrian.

No charges have been filed. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

