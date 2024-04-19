Jeffrey Scot Jackson has been preliminarily identified by fire investigators as the person who was pulled from a Cooper Street home by members of the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun.

The fire was reported at approximately 4:20 a.m. on April 19.

First responders in Rising Sun and other nearby agencies were called to the one-story home, where they were met by heavy smoke and flames coming from the eaves of the residence, as well as a body inside the rear door.

Jackson was taken out of the home and later pronounced dead by Cecil County Department of Emergency Services paramedics.

According to investigators, they recovered evidence, leading them to believe Jackson may have discovered the fire and attempted to access the attic in hopes of extinguishing it.

They noted that no smoke alarms were found within the home. Jackson's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death.

"This is another tragic reminder to install and routinely check your smoke alarms," Chief Deputy and acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray stated. "The sooner you hear an alarm, the sooner you can get out.

"Have an escape plan, and once you get out, stay out. It can be a matter of life or death for you and your loved ones,"

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

