Teen Killed Crossing Road In Maryland Hit-Run Crash, State Police Searching For Suspect Vehicle

A hit-and-run suspect is at large in Maryland after striking and killing a teenage boy who was crossing a busy intersection in Worcester County, state police announced.

Officials said that a 14-year-old Ocean Pines resident was pronounced dead at Atlantic General Hospital after being struck by a driver at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Monday, July 11, police said.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Grays Corner Road and Riddle Lane in Berlin on Monday night, where there was a reported crash involving a pedestrian who was involved in a hit-and-run.

The preliminary investigation determined that the teen - whose name has not been released - was a pedestrian on Grays Corner Road when he was struck returning to a passenger vehicle, according to state police. As he was crossing the road, he was hit by the driver, who sped away from the scene.

Police said that the parents of the victim have been notified. Attempts are being made to identify camera footage as they seek the suspect.

Investigators said that based on evidence at the scene and information from the ongoing investigation, troopers believe the vehicle that struck and killed the victim was a dark color Mercedes, likely a 2011 or 2012.

“Some suspect vehicle information is known and has been shared with surrounding law enforcement,” according to a department spokesperson.

They also said that they believe the vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side mirror and headlight damage.

The crash remains under investigation as state police continue to search for the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information regarding the suspect vehicle has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at the Berlin Barracks by calling (410) 641-3101 or Cpl. Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at (410) 819-4721.

