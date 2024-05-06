Gone, but not forgotten.

A community is rallying around the owners and employees of the Galvinell Meat Company in Cecil County to support them after a massive two-alarm fire burned down the building and caused upwards of $2.5 million in damage late last month, though they have vowed to rebuild.

"Our beloved family business, Galvinell Meat Company, was tragically destroyed in a fire," a family member of the owner's wrote in a GoFundMe campaign on their behalf. "Galvinell has been a staple in the community, serving Cecil County and beyond for over 50 years.

"As we navigate through the aftermath of this devastating event, we turn to our community for support—not just to rebuild Galvinell but to assist the heart of our company: our employees and their families."

Fire crews were called at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 to the Galvinell Meat Company in Cecil County, where there was a reported fire with flames showing through the roof and smoke billowing through the air on Ragan Road in Conowingo.

Multiple fire departments, including around 50 firefighters from Cecil, Harford, Lancaster, and Chester counties, responded to the two-alarm blaze, helping to bring the flames under control in just over an hour.

According to fire investigators, an employee was working when he spotted the fire in the ceiling area of the utility room that rapidly spread throughout the attic of the business.

Officials say that the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but an electrical failure cannot be ruled out. No injuries were reported, and no animals were harmed, though the damage to the structure, contents, machinery, food, and other products in the building is estimated in the millions.

"The fire, which started early in the utility room and quickly spread to the attic, caused an estimated $2.5 million in damages," Dylan Robertson wrote. "Thankfully, no lives were lost, but the emotional and financial toll has been immense.

"Our facility now stands in ruins, and our employees are left without their means of livelihood."

Established in 1968, Galvinell's is a USDA federally Inspected plant that provides farmers of Cecil County and beyond with custom slaughter of beef, lambs, goats, and hogs, according to the fire marshal.

"The shop has been more than a workplace—it’s been a second home to many, employing numerous family members and dedicated staff throughout the decades. More than just a place of employment, Galvinell has fostered a community where everyone is treated like family," Robertson added.

Moving forward, the family remains "committed to restoring Galvinell Meat Company to its former glory.

"We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support so far and are sincerely grateful for any contribution you can make during this critical time. With your help, we can come back stronger and continue serving our community with pride and care."

The GoFundMe campaign for the Galvinell Meat Company can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.