Contact Us
Cecil Daily Voice serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
Return to your home site

Menu

Cecil Daily Voice serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun

Nearby Sites

  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: Raid Of Pagans Motorcycle Gang Members' PA Home Turns Up Weapons Of Mass Destruction: Police
Police & Fire

Cecil County Sheriff Issues Alert For Man Wanted On Multiple Warrants

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
John Marshall Ball
John Marshall Ball Photo Credit: Cecil County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to bring a wanted career criminal to justice.

The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for John Marshall Ball, who has four active warrants out for his arrest for theft in the region.

According to investigators, the four latest warrants bring the total in Marshall’s life to 12 in Cecil County alone, with most stemming from drug or theft arrests that were later coupled with failing to comply with court order charges.

Investigators described Ball as being 6-foot-2 weighing approximately 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has known ties to the Town of Elkton in Cecil County.

Anyone with information regarding Ball or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 618-3694 or sending a private message to the organization’s Facebook page.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.