Cecil County Sheriff Issues Alert For Man Wanted On Multiple Warrants

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to bring a wanted career criminal to justice.

The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for John Marshall Ball, who has four active warrants out for his arrest for theft in the region.

According to investigators, the four latest warrants bring the total in Marshall’s life to 12 in Cecil County alone, with most stemming from drug or theft arrests that were later coupled with failing to comply with court order charges.

Investigators described Ball as being 6-foot-2 weighing approximately 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has known ties to the Town of Elkton in Cecil County.

Anyone with information regarding Ball or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 618-3694 or sending a private message to the organization’s Facebook page.

