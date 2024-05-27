Two Dead, 2 Airlifted In Crash On Pulaski Highway In North East, State Police Say

A Toyota Camry was heading west in the left turn lane when it was struck by an eastbound BMW 528 on Pulaski Highway (Route 40) at Wells Camp Road in North East around 9 p.m., State Police said.

A passenger in the Toyota Camry, Virginia Thomas, 61, of North East, was airlifted to a local trauma center where she was pronounced dead. The second person who died was a female passenger of the BMW, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 54-year-old North East man, was airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver of the BMW, Antunez Darling, 28, of Elkton, was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.

Maryland State Police from the North East Barrack were assisted by deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Elkton Police Department. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel also responded to assist with the road closure.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.