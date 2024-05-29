30-Year-Old Elkton Woman ID'd As 2nd Victim Of Pulaski Highway Crash

Both Daisy Glyen, 30, of Elkton, and Virginia Thomas, 61, of North East, were killed in the Sunday, May 26 crash on Pulaski Highway, Maryland State Police said.

A Toyota Camry was heading west in the left turn lane when it was struck by an eastbound BMW 528 at Wells Camp Road in North East around 9 p.m., State Police said.

Thomas, a passenger in the Camry, was airlifted to a local trauma center where she was pronounced dead. Glyen, a passenger in the BMW, also was killed.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 54-year-old North East man, was airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver of the BMW, Antunez Darling, 28, of Elkton, was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.

Maryland State Police from the North East Barrack were assisted by deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Elkton Police Department. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel also responded to assist with the road closure.

