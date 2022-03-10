Father Dubbed 'Clown Brown' Sentenced For Selling PCP, Cocaine, Heroin With Son In Maryland

An Annapolis resident known as "Clown Brown” won’t be laughing any time soon after being sentenced to a decade behind bars for a drug operation with his 42-year-old son.

Keith Brown, 64, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine, officials announced.

His son, Khayr Basimibnbrown, also of Annapolis, Brown’s son, received the same sentence in August after pleading guilty to the same charge.

US Attorney Erek Barron said that police investigators observed Brown conduct drug deals in which narcotics customers routinely stood in lines outside of a Monroe Street residence before Brown’s arrival.

On Jan. 6, after a person was observed walking in the vicinity of the location in which Brown frequently sold narcotics, the individual overdosed on PCP, according to first responders.

A week later, on Jan. 13, police executed search and seizure warrants at eight residents in Annapolis, including Browns, where they seized:

47 grams of PCP;

55.5 grams of crack cocaine;

6.2 grams of heroin;

71 grams of cocaine.

On the same day, law enforcement executed a search and seizure warrant at an Annapolis apartment that Basimibnbrown frequently visited.

After executing the warrant, investigators located:

145.05 grams of cocaine;

67.19 grams of PCP;

59.56 grams of a cutting agent within a child’s closet.

In total, law enforcement also seized $32,695 in cash as well as a firearm.

