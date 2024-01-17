Longtime Rising Sun Police Cpl. Daniel Stickney Jr. Dies Unexpectedly (Tribute)

Daniel Stickney Jr., who spent the last 15 years working for the Rising Sun Police Department in Maryland, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 10, according to a GoFundMe campaign for his family and his obituary. He was 49 years old.

The Ridley Park, PA father, who spent 25 years working in law enforcement, was remembered by the Rising Sun PD as being "witty and kind."

"Me and my family have had a few run ins with officer stick and he had always been a fair and honest officer," said one local, "it was always a laugh seeing him and hearing his voice he will be missed greatly I'm sure."

"He will be deeply missed he was a good guy," another said. "Always had a smile and very friendly to talk to."

"Dan would drop anything at anytime to help anyone," reads the GoFundMe campaign for the Stickneys, launched by Lena Stickney.

"When Dan wasn't working he spent most of his time cheering on his sons, at the baseball or soccer fields. His love for his friends and family was parallel to his love for race cars. If he wasn't at a ball field, he was in his garage.

"Dan had one of the biggest hearts you could find, although because of his rough exterior, you had to get to know him and once that occurred, you were family."

He enjoyed grilling and using his smoker to feed everyone, his obituary says.

"The world revolved around his two boys," the corporal's obituary reads. "He was so proud and would tell anyone who would listen about them. You would always find Dan at all his boys’ sports games, cheering them on while sharing stories of all the crazy things his younger son does."

Dan leaves behind his wife, Kara, and his sons, Daniel Joseph Stickney III and Shane Patrick Stickney. He is also survived by his siblings Kay (Thomas) Gallery, Joy (Christopher) McDonald, James (Lena) Stickney, Christine (Brian) Quinn, and Scott (Alison) Stickney, his obit says.H

He was predeceased by his children, twins Catherine Faith Stickney and Colin Patrick Stickney.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 19 at the Donohue Funeral Home in Upper Darby from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be Saturday, Jan. 20 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Morton, at 11:30 a.m.

Interment at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield will follow.

Click here to donate to the Stickneys and here for Dan Stickney Jr.'s complete obituary.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.