Cristen Joanne Connors, 42, of Westminster, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop in the area of Sullivan Avenue and Maryland Route 140, where it was determined that she did not have a valid driver's license.

That was the least of her worries.

According to a spokesperson from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, a police K9 scanned Connors' Chevy Malibu, and determined that there were drugs inside the vehicle, leading to the recovery of gel caps weighing 10.8 grams of fentanyl, 13 baggies weighing 10.2 grams of crack cocaine and 27.5 pink round pills to be Amphetamine.

Connors was taken to Central Booking and charged with:

Two counts of CDS: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

Three counts of CDS: Possession of not cannabis;

A traffic violation for the invalid license.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, Connors was in the custody of the Carroll County Detention Center.

