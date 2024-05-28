Five Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping, Assault Of Maryland Couple: State Police

Troopers launched an investigation on Tuesday, May 21 after responding to a home in Westminster to investigate a reported kidnapping after the mother of one of the victims reported to police that her daughter and daughter's boyfriend had been held captive.

While investigating the case, state police were able to locate the man in a disabled vehicle in the parking lot of a Westminster restaurant, officials say, and he was later treated at the Carroll Hospital Center for injuries sustained during the incident.

The woman was later located in a different parking lot in Westminster uninjured the following morning.

The investigation led police to a group of suspects, who were taken into custody.

Those arrested:

Brian Scott Johnson, 30;

Dequan Tyheem Gaines, 27;

Marc Anthony Rivera, 21;

Sylena Marie Rivera, 19;

Jordan Gabrielle Riley, 29.

Gaines, Riley, and Marc Rivera are criminally charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault, false imprisonment and extortion. Johnson and Sylena Rivera are charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment and extortion.

According to WBAL, a sixth person was also charged, and the incident was over a purported drug deal, though the investigation is ongoing.

Each of the five wanted for the kidnapping are being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

