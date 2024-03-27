Sykesville Man Busted For Possession Of Child Porn, Carroll County Sheriff Says

Aedon Luke Reckner was arrested in the early hours of March 27 following a probe that was launched in December last year by the Carroll County Advocacy and Investigation Unit.

Carroll County Advocacy and Investigation Center detectives, with assistance from the Carroll County Crisis Response Team, served a search warrant at his home at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Inside his home, investigators say that they recovered multiple electronic devices that are now being analyzed by the agency.

Reckner was charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and taken to the Carroll County Detention Center, where he was later released on a $5,000 bond.

"The Carroll County Advocacy and Investigation Unit coordinates with the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force," officials said.

"This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the US Department of Justice."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.