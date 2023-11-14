Shooter Who Left Man With Permanent Injuries In Taneytown Gets Time: State's Attorney

Michael Joiner has been sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison for a shooting earlier this year near schools in Taneytown targeting Ted Rill, despite him claiming it was in self-defense.

Their dispute was reportedly over a piece of stolen construction equipment in February.

Both Ted and Lester Rill were involved in the altercation with Joiner and Kristen Naill, and the violent assault was reportedly in front of two minor children who were around at the time of the shooting.

The judge who presided over the trial said that the jury did not believe Joiner's version of the events, where he claimed self-defense and that Rill and his family were the aggressors, despite a video that showed Joiner and Naill laying in wait for Rill before he arrived at a scheduled meet and shooting him.

Rill was rushed to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was treated for months for debilitating injuries that persist nine months later.

The judge noted "Joiner's lack of remorse" when he imposed the sentence.

"The stiff sentence handed out to Joiner will give him plenty of time to think about the potentially deadly consequences of his despicable and reckless actions leading up to and including the shooting that happened right next to Northwest Middle School in broad daylight," Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker said.

Joiner was convicted by a jury in August of multiple counts of assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and reckless endangerment

When he is released, the Judge also ordered that Joiner serve five years of supervised probation.

