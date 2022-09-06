Pair Interviewed After Blaze Causes $2.5M In Damage To Hampstead Dollar Store: Fire Marshal

State officials have located a couple who are being interviewed after a fire caused $2.5 million in damage to a Maryland dollar store over the holiday weekend, authorities said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, first responders in Hampstead were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on South Main Street for a reported building fire.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze shortly after first responders arrived, bringing firefighters from Carroll, Baltimore counties, and nearby Pennsylvania to the scene.

It took a team of more than 100 firefighters approximately an hour to control the fire, which caused millions of dollars in damage, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported.

Two possible witnesses - possibly a mother and son who arrived shortly before the fire - were identified by the fire marshal, and are being interviewed in connection to the incident, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as the marshal searches for new leads.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Hampstead Police Department or Office of the State Fire Marshal by calling (410) 386-3050.

