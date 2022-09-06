Contact Us
Carroll Daily Voice serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
Return to your home site

Menu

Carroll Daily Voice serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Frederick
    serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Pair Interviewed After Blaze Causes $2.5M In Damage To Hampstead Dollar Store: Fire Marshal

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The two wanted for an interview after a Dollar General fire in Maryland have been located, according to the fire marshal.
The two wanted for an interview after a Dollar General fire in Maryland have been located, according to the fire marshal. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

State officials have located a couple who are being interviewed after a fire caused $2.5 million in damage to a Maryland dollar store over the holiday weekend, authorities said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, first responders in Hampstead were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on South Main Street for a reported building fire.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze shortly after first responders arrived, bringing firefighters from Carroll, Baltimore counties, and nearby Pennsylvania to the scene.

It took a team of more than 100 firefighters approximately an hour to control the fire, which caused millions of dollars in damage, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported.

Two possible witnesses - possibly a mother and son who arrived shortly before the fire - were identified by the fire marshal, and are being interviewed in connection to the incident, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as the marshal searches for new leads.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Hampstead Police Department or Office of the State Fire Marshal by calling (410) 386-3050.

to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.