Non-Profit Employee Accused Of Stealing From Carroll County Organization: State's Attorney

Randi Lynn Ryan, 48, has been arrested and charged for an alleged scam targeting the Carroll County Arts Council, Inc. over the course of nearly two years.

It is alleged that Ryan, while working as a financial coordinator for the non-profit, was issued a Bank of America credit card to use for the organization's business; however, an audit conducted in June 2023 found that Ryan was not compliant in turning over requested documents, and misrepresented to the Arts Council Board that she did turn over the requested records when, in fact, she had not.

In September last year, the Executive Director of the Arts Council summoned Ryan to the office so the auditors could access the card, though she stated that she was too sick to come in, though her misdeeds were about to be uncovered..

"(She) told her that she had used her Carroll County Arts Council credit card to purchase something, confusing it with one of her personal cards," prosecutors said.

The Executive Director was eventually able to review the statements and discovered that Ryan had been using her Arts Council credit card for personal use as far back as October 2021.

Further investigation by the Westminster Police Department determined that from Oct. 15, 2021, through Sept. 20, 2023, Ryan made over 100 unauthorized purchases using the Arts Council’s credit card that was assigned to her, totaling nearly $12,000 for the non-profit.

Investigators noted that "at no time did Ryan have permission or the authority to make these purchases."

“The alleged thefts by Ryan from a local nonprofit that led to this Indictment represent a blatant breach of trust, one that this Office will prosecute with vigor and tenacity,” State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker said.

Raven was indicted by a grand jury in Carroll County for theft scheme of between $1,500 and $25,000.

