Lightning Strike Hits Tree, Sparks House Fire In Mount Airy: Investigators

Crews were called shortly after 8 a.m. on April 2 to a home in the 4800 block of Roop Road to investigate a reported house fire inside a two-story residence.

According to the the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, it was determined that lightning had struck a tree on the property and had traveled through the underground propane gas line into the house.

The lightning had traveled through the underground gas line, through the interior CSST gas line, and eventually exited out of the line burning up the surrounding floor joist and flooring.

"This type of event has proven to be a deadly situation for firefighters in the last few years," a spokesperson for the department said. "We are thankful that the fire was knocked quickly and contained to the small area.

"This incident was unique in that most of the CSST gas lines were still intact for investigators to closely examine."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.