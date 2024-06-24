Jamall Steele, 34, of Randallstown, has been indicted on 17 counts that include automobile manslaughter and other offenses for his alleged role in the fatal crash that took the life of local resident Kayla Rodriquez-Garcia and left her passenger, Owings Mills resident Bryanie Flories, 22, hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Maryland AG's Independent Investigations Division (IID) said earlier this year that Rodriguez-Garcia was killed late on Saturday, April 20 in an Eldersburg crash that left three others with serious injuries.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on the night of the crash, investigators say that Carroll County Sherif's Deputy First Class Kyle Hesler was on patrol in the area of Liberty Road and Ridge Road when a car came speeding through the area.

Hesler activated his emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the driver, but the man continued on, and the deputy opted to slow down and end the pursuit, only to get a call moments later that the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line into the eastbound lanes of Liberty Road and struck an SUV, which had two people inside.

Rodriguez-Garcia, the driver of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. Flories, Brown, and his passenger were each evaluated and taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Subsequent investigation allegedly showed that the vehicle Steele was driving was listed as stolen, he had a blood alcohol concentration of .12 percent, he was traveling 128 mph in a 50 mph zone, and he was driving with a license that was both revoked and suspended, prosecutors say.

Steele was charged with 17 counts that include automobile manslaughter, DUI homicide, and motor vehicle theft.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and families of Ms. Rodriquez-Garcia and we wish Ms. Flores a full recovery," Carroll County State's Attorney Haven Shoemaker said in a statement. "Such exceedingly wanton and dangerous criminal acts on the roads of Carroll County should not go unpunished.”

Steele made a court appearance on Monday, where a judge ordered that he be held behind bars without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.