Ronald Joseph Strain, 58, of Prince Frederick, has been arrested following an investigation into several robberies and attempted robberies in the community, authorities announced over the weekend.

In late April, deputies from the Calvert County Sherif's Office responded to Pollo Delicioso on Central Square Drive, where there was a reported robbery.

According to investigators, an unknown Black man - later identified as Strain - was caught on camera throwing a rock at the window of Calvert Crabs LLC on Central Square Drive, but struggled to break the window.

Moments later, the same man was spotted standing in front of Pollo Delicioso throwing a rock-like object at the window and then kicking the window in; however, things didn't go as planned.

Investigators say that after gaining access to the building, Strain attempted to take the cash register, though he was confronted by a store employee and dropped it before fleeing the area on foot.

Earlier this week, investigators canvassing the area spotted Strain, who matched the description of the person who broke into the business.

Further investigation linked Strain to another burglary early on Wednesday, May 1 at the Shell gas station in the 400 block of North Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, when a pack of Newport cigarettes and $50.

A search of Strain’s residence revealed the clothing and boots Strain wore during the attempted burglary of Calvert Crabs, the burglary of Pollo Delicioso, and the burglary of the Shell gas station.

He was also found with $40 in cash and an open pack of Newport cigarettes.

Strain was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property of more than $1,000, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree burglary, and theft of between $100 and $1,500.

