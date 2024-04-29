David Earl Bustin, 66, of Huntingtown, was taken into custody on Saturday morning following an incident during the charity "End Hunger" Bike Ride involving at least two bikers who were targeted by the gun-toting driver.

Officials say that at around 10:10 a.m. on April 27, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office were called to the 4600 block of Hardesty Road in Huntingtown, where there were multiple reports of shots fired.

According to investigators, two cyclists participating in the charity ride were biking along the roadway when a pick-up truck behind them, driven by Bustin, swerved around them in an attempt to run them off the road.

The truck continued down Hardesty Road and pulled into a driveway, where Bustin allegedly retrieved a shotgun and fired three shots toward the bicyclists.

Contact was made with Bustin, and he was placed into custody without incident. A search of the area also led to the recovery of three spent shotgun shells and a Winchester Model 1300 shotgun.

Bustin was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with two counts each of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

