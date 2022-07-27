Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
Return to your home site

Menu

Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • St. Mary's
    serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Early Morning Blaze Causes Extensive Damage To Lusby Home: Fire Marshal

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Nursery Court, Lusby, Calvert County, Maryland
Nursery Court, Lusby, Calvert County, Maryland Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A Maryland home suffered upwards of $100,000 in damages when an early-morning fire broke out in Calvert County, officials said.

First responders from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department responded shortly before 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, when a visitor in the neighborhood located a fire inside a Nursery Court home in Lusby.

Upon arrival, a team of approximately 40 firefighters located the fire inside the unoccupied home with a smoke alarm activated.

It took first responders approximately 20 minutes to knock down the flames and get the fire under control, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire did an estimated $75,000 in damage to the structure of the split-level home, and $25,000 to the contents inside the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office by calling (443) 550-6831.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.