Workers Electrocuted On Roof In Baltimore County When Ladder Hits Live Wire (Developing)

Baltimore County fire and EMS crews were called to the 1500 block of Cranwell Road in Timonium, where three men were working on a roof when their ladder struck a live wire, electrocuting them.

According to officials, two were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, while the third was conscious and alert on Wednesday afternoon when he too was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Their conditions were not available as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

