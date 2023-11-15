Mostly Cloudy 55°

Workers Electrocuted On Roof In Baltimore County When Ladder Hits Live Wire (Developing)

Three men were injured on Wednesday afternoon while working on a roof in Baltimore County, officials say.

<p>The Baltimore County Fire Department responded to the site of the electrocution.</p>

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Zak Failla
Baltimore County fire and EMS crews were called to the 1500 block of Cranwell Road in Timonium, where three men were working on a roof when their ladder struck a live wire, electrocuting them.

According to officials, two were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, while the third was conscious and alert on Wednesday afternoon when he too was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Their conditions were not available as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

