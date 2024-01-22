Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 4300 block of Pennington Avenue, where they were met by a 60-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Now, the family of Mary Lou Schuman is saying that she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was fatally shot.

"Last night at 10:30 p.m., my mom was shot and killed in Curtis Bay just going to get a six-pack of beer for her and her boyfriend, and she was caught at the wrong place and the wrong time," her daughter said.

Schuman leaves behind four kids and five grandchildren, who are rallying the community's support as they hope to have one final goodbye with their loved one.

"We are asking to be able to cremate our mother and at least have something small to celebrate her life," her daughter continued. "Our mom was the most selfless person we knew and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it.

"She was only 60 years old and this wasn't supposed to happen."

Those interested in donating to the Schuman family's cause can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.