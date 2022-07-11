November Heat Wave? Baltimore Records Record High Temperatures On Monday

It was an unseasonably sweltering day in parts of Maryland on Monday afternoon, including a record-setting day in Baltimore that shattered the previous high.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the National Weather Service reported that the high temperature in Baltimore hit 80 degrees, breaking the previous record of 77 degrees that had been recorded on three separate occasions in the past century.

The new record comes on the heels of spring-like weekend weather that saw temperatures hovering in the 70s, but more fall-like temperatures are expected for most of the rest of the week.

Skies will be staying mostly clear through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service, but temperatures are expected to settle between 50 and 60 degrees.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.