Two Killed Within Minutes In Separate Baltimore Assaults, Police Say

Officers responded to both a fatal stabbing and shooting that happened within minutes of each other in separate parts of the city, according to authorities.

In Western Baltimore, officers were called at approximately 5:44 a.m. on Saturday morning, where they found a 43-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds in the 1600 block of North Monroe Street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing by paramedics.

Minutes later, at 5:46 a.m., police in Northern Baltimore responded to a home in the 3400 block of Old York Road for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died later on Saturday morning.

Both fatal incidents remain under investigation. No information about either victim was provided by the police.

