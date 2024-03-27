The bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, were recovered from a red pickup truck about 25 feet under water in the Patapsco River, near the middle span of the bridge around 10 a.m., Maryland State Police said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Police believe other vehicles are encased in concrete that came down in the collapse.

All six of the Brawner Builders construction workers who plunged off the bridge in the 1:30 a.m. collapse Tuesday, March 26 are presumed dead, the Coast Guard said. Two of them were identified earlier Wednesday.

A survivor who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition has also been released, Gov. Wes Moore said.

State Police officials said that at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the search had been halted to preserve the safety of divers operating in the area. Once the debris is cleared, divers are expected to resume their search for possible bodies in the water.

More details are expected to be released by the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) during a briefing at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.