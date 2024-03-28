Travon Shaw was sentenced on March 28 to life in prison without the possibility of parole - plus 20 years - for the fatal ambush-style attack that left both victims dead in 2021.

"Today's sentencing of Travon Shaw ensures that he will never be able to commit another ruthless act of violence in our city ever again," Bates said in a statement.

"Officer Keona Holley and Justin Johnson will never return home to their families, a fact that will remain with their loved ones for the rest of their lives."

Holley - who was a two-year veteran of the force - was rushed to the hospital in December last year after she was shot while inside her patrol car in the area of Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay.

The officer was rushed to the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center, where she was treated until being taken off life support on Dec. 23, 2021, one week after the shooting.

Shaw and Elliott Knox were subsequently arrested in connection to the shootings and were charged with murder. Knox was convicted earlier this month of first-degree murder.

"My heart goes out to them as they work to heal. This should be a moment for all of us to reflect on the importance of keeping each other safe, including our police officers," Bates added.

"Our men and women in uniform are sworn to protect and serve us, but they are also human and need our support and protection when doing this dangerous line of work."

