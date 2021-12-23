Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley Taken Off Life Support

Cecilia Levine
Keona Holley
Keona Holley Photo Credit: Keona Holley Facebook

Baltimore police officer Keona Holley died after she was taken off life support Thursday, Dec. 23, a week after she was shot in a line-of-duty ambush, authorities announced.

"Her health has been deteriorating over the last couple of days and her family, in consultation with her doctors, has had to make the most difficult decision," Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

"Her strength, courage and resilience are an inspiration to us all."

Holley -- who joined the force in 2019 -- was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 16 while working an overtime shift.

The mother of four had been receiving care at the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center since the attack.

Trevon Shaw and Elliott Knox were subsequently arrested in connection with the ambush and charged in a separate homicide that occurred hours later.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

