Three Found Dead In Towson Welfare Check: What We Know

Three people were found dead by police performing a welfare check in Baltimore County Friday, Aug. 18, authorities said.

Cecilia Levine
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Kenilworth Drive in Towson around noon for a welfare check, at which point the area was closed for investigation, county police said.

Police went inside of the home and found three people deceased. The incident was not being investigated as a homicide, however, police did not disclose further information.

