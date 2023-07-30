Thousands Without Power After Thunderstorms Rolled Through DMV Region

Tree limbs were sent flying, and power lines felled in DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Saturday night, as storms brought wind gusts approaching 70 mph that left some local residents in the dark.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, PEPCO was reporting 664 active outages that were impacting 16,284 of their 893,387 customers in the county.

Baltimore Gas and Electric was working on 608 outages that were effecting 7,721 of the company's 1,340,439 customers.

Outages by county:

Montgomery: 10,329;

DC: 5,800;

Anne Arundel: 3,616,

Baltimore: 1,345;

Harford: 680;

Howard: 448

Baltimore City: 245;

Prince George's: 155;

Carroll: 82;

Montgomery: 42;

Calvert: 26.

