These Maryland Schools Earned The State's Top Marks In New Report

Fifteen Maryland public high schools landed in the top 750 in the country, according to the new report, which assessed student performance to rank and review data from thousands of districts.

"The highest ranked US public schools in US News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best High Schools rankings are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math, reading and science state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions," according to the outlet.

To determine the rankings, researchers used weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then compared them.

The list was largely populated by schools in Montgomery, Howard, and Baltimore counties.

In Maryland, these were the highest ranked schools, according to the new report:

Poolesville High School (Montgomery County Public Schools): 140th in the nation;

Eastern Technical High School (Baltimore County Public Schools): 145th in the nation;

Walt Whitman High School (Montgomery County Public Schools): 147th in the nation;

Thomas S. Wootton High School (Montgomery County Public Schools): 235th in the nation;

Winston Churchill High School (Montgomery County Public Schools): 252nd in the nation;

Centennial High School (Howard County Public Schools): 342nd in the nation;

River Hill High School (Howard County Public Schools): 401st in the nation;

Baltimore City College (Baltimore City Public Schools): 460th in the nation;

Walter Johnson High School (Montgomery County Public Schools): 462nd in the nation;

Marriotts Ridge High School (Howard County Public Schools): 514th in the nation;

Western School of Technology (Baltimore County Public Schools): 530th in the nation;

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (Montgomery County Public Schools): 574th in the nation;

Richard Montgomery High School (Montgomery County Public Schools) 681st in the nation;

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (Baltimore City Public Schools) 728th in the nation;

George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology (Baltimore County Public Schools): 749th in the nation.

The list of best schools in Maryland can be found here, and the complete list in the nation can be found here.

