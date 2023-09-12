Mostly Cloudy 86°

Teens In Custody For Shooting That Led To School Lockdowns In Baltimore County

Two young teens have been identified and taken into custody for Monday's shooting that led to a lockdown at several Baltimore County schools, authorities announced.

Lansdowne Middle School
Lansdowne Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
On Tuesday, a pair were placed by the Department of Juvenile Services for their alleged role in a shooting the day before in the unit block of Silerton Road that left a non-student with a gunshot wound. 

According to a Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson, while a group was gathering, and a ghost gun went off, leaving the one victim with non-life-threatening injury.

Officers were called to the area of Lansdowne and Silerton roads at around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, prompting a temporary lockdown of Lansdowne Middle and Elementary schools, as well as a third building in the area, officials said.

The high school had already been dismissed for the day, though the other schools were locked down temporarily on Monday as a precaution.

Police say that students were able to dismiss regularly, though members of the Baltimore County Police Department remained in the area to ensure their safety, despite the shooting happening off campus.

No information about the shooting suspects has been released due to their age.

