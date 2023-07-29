Teen Shooter Accused Of Attempted Murder In Baltimore: Police

Tyresse Flemming, 19, has been implicated in a shooting in the 5000 block of East Preston Street on Thursday, July 20 that left a 42-year-old man hospitalized, according to the Baltimore City Police Department.

Officers were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. on July 20 to investigate the reported shooting, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injury, and he later recovered, though a shooting investigation was launched.

This weekend, officials announced that Flemming was arrested in the 700 block of Villager Circle in Baltimore County without incident.

He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder and multiple weapons offenses.

No information about his initial court appearance was released by the department.

