Teen Firebug Accused Of Setting Three-Alarm Auto Parts Store Fire In Reistertown: Police

Elijah Morgan, 19, has been charged with first-degree arson after allegedly setting the fire that destroyed the business overnight on Tuesday, July 18.

Flames ripped through the building shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Reistertown Road in Reistertown, with a mayday called after a firefighter was injured battling the blaze.

Crews worked through the night to get the fire under control, and were still at the scene at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19 working to ensure no hot spots or flare-up sparked.

The building is considered a total loss.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, investigators determined that the three-alarm fire was caused by arson, and Morgan was taken into custody. The fire lieutenant injured on Tuesday night was released from the hospital after being treated.

Police noted that due to his mental state at the time of his arrest, Morgan was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.