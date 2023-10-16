Teen Charged As Adult For Attempted Murder Of 12-Year-OId Near Dunbar HS Football Field: Police

On Friday, Sept. 1, officers from the Baltimore Police Department heard gunshots ring out in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court, not far from the Dunbar High School football field, according to officials.

Upon arrival they found the 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound and he had to be rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives announced on Monday that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the shooting, and he will be charged as an adult for attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held without bail at Central Booking in Baltimore, pending his next court appearance.

