Suspicious Suspect Arrested After Several Incidents With Women In Baltimore County: Police

Charles Wattles, 39, is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center after a series of incidents that were reported in Cockeysville and Towson.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, detectives said that a suspicious person approached a woman on the track at Towson High School. Then, on Saturday, Aug. 5, a second resident reported that a man attempted to enter her Towson home but was unsuccessful.

Hours later, in Cockeysville, officers responded to a third call involving a person fitting Wattles’ description who assaulted a woman inside a business near York and Ridgely roads.

Wattles was identified as the suspicious suspect and he was arrested on Sunday morning.

He and his week of terror remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incidents has been asked to contact detectives in Towson by calling (410) 887-2361.

