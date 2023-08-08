Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 77°

SHARE

Suspicious Suspect Arrested After Several Incidents With Women In Baltimore County: Police

Police in Baltimore County have apprehended a suspicious suspect who has been targeting women over the past week, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police arrested the man after a series of incidents.
Baltimore County Police arrested the man after a series of incidents. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department (Facebook)
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Charles Wattles, 39, is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center after a series of incidents that were reported in Cockeysville and Towson.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, detectives said that a suspicious person approached a woman on the track at Towson High School. Then, on Saturday, Aug. 5, a second resident reported that a man attempted to enter her Towson home but was unsuccessful.

Hours later, in Cockeysville, officers responded to a third call involving a person fitting Wattles’ description who assaulted a woman inside a business near York and Ridgely roads.

Wattles was identified as the suspicious suspect and he was arrested on Sunday morning.

He and his week of terror remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incidents has been asked to contact detectives in Towson by calling (410) 887-2361.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE