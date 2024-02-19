Suspect Fired Shots At Off-Duty Officer After Shooting Woman In Head: Baltimore Police

City resident Teneshia Pollock, 35, has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a pair of shootings on Saturday afternoon in the Central District that left one person with a graze wound and led to a shootout with the officer following a road-rage incident.

Police say that shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, a 31-year-old woman got into an altercation with Pollock in the 100 block of East Redmond Street, resulting in the latter pulling out a handgun and shooting at her victim, who was grazed in the head by the bullet.

Pollock then continued to the 400 block of East Baltimore Street, where she encountered an off-duty police officer, who she also shot at, prompting return fire, though neither was struck by any of the bullets.

The 35-year-old woman was arrested without incident and on Feb. 19, the Baltimore Police Department announced that she has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

