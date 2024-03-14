Suspect Charged With Murder For 2022 Northwest District Stabbing: Baltimore Police

Melvin Moore, 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Jackson, 55, Baltimore Police said on Thursday, March 14.

Jackson was found with stab wounds in a home on the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2022 and pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Detectives believe Moore stabbed Jackson during an argument.

Moore was arrested Wednesday near the 900 block of West Saratoga Street and is being held without bail.

