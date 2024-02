The victim was found with several gunshot wounds on the 1200 block of Hilton Parkway shortly before 4:35 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment as officers arrested the suspected shooter near the 3000 block of Arunah Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to call 410-396-2466 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-Lockup.

