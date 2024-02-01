Teen Stabbed At Kenwood High School; Students Detained (Developing)

Shortly after noon on Feb. 1, Baltimore County Police Officers were called to Kenwood High School in Essex to investigate a reported disturbance involving students.

Upon arrival they found one teen suffering from multiple stab wounds, and he was rushed to an area hospital.

Police say that the incident led to a temporary lockdown at the school and at least one student has been detained.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

