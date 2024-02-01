Mostly Cloudy 52°

SHARE

Teen Stabbed At Kenwood High School; Students Detained (Developing)

A student was hospitalized on Thursday afternoon after a stabbing was reported in a Baltimore County high school. 

Kenwood High School

Kenwood High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly after noon on Feb. 1, Baltimore County Police Officers were called to Kenwood High School in Essex to investigate a reported disturbance involving students.

Upon arrival they found one teen suffering from multiple stab wounds, and he was rushed to an area hospital.

Police say that the incident led to a temporary lockdown at the school and at least one student has been detained.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE