Meet The UMD Grad Responsible For Jeff Bezos' Body

See those bulging biceps and toned calves on Jeff Bezos? They're not from doing the heavy lifting at the Amazon warehouses himself.

According to an article in the New York Post, they're thanks to his fitness trainer, Wesley Okerson, who has trained other celebrities including Katie Holmes, Sacha Baron Cohen, Gerard Butler and more.

Okerson found his passion for fitness in college pitching, for the Frostburg University baseball team. He transferred to the University of Maryland, where he earned his Bachelor of Sciences degree in kinesiology, then moved to Los Angeles.

The trainer then appeared on NBC’s “STRONG” as the trainer for the Gray team.

Click here for more on Okerson from the New York Post.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.