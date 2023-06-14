Mostly Cloudy 68°

SHARE

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Brief Standoff With Police At Baltimore Apartment Near Church

Police say that one man is in custody and another hospitalized following a shooting and barricade situation in Baltimore overnight.

The barricade was reported in the 700 block of Poplar Grove Street in Baltimore.
The barricade was reported in the 700 block of Poplar Grove Street in Baltimore. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The standoff started at approximately 11:11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 when officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 700 block of Poplar Grove Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Once there, officers were advised of a possible armed 24-year-old man inside an apartment who refused to come outside.

Following a brief barricade, the alleged shooter was taken into custody without further incident, and a 57-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the same spot.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he will face charges for the shooting and standoff.

His name has not been released by the police.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE