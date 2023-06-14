Shooting Suspect Arrested After Brief Standoff With Police At Baltimore Apartment Near Church

The standoff started at approximately 11:11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 when officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 700 block of Poplar Grove Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Once there, officers were advised of a possible armed 24-year-old man inside an apartment who refused to come outside.

Following a brief barricade, the alleged shooter was taken into custody without further incident, and a 57-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the same spot.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he will face charges for the shooting and standoff.

His name has not been released by the police.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.