Shooter Busted Months After Murder In Baltimore, Police Say

Cedric Green, 27, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the May shooting of Darren Lamar Shipley in the 4500 block of Wakefield Road, authorities announced on Thursday morning.

Police were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, when officers found Shipley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation led detectives to Green, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the Baltimore Police Department announced on Thursday, Aug. 3.

No information about his next court appearance was released by the department.

