Shooter At Large After Man Found Fatally Shot In Baltimore's Seton Hill Neighborhood: Police

At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department’s Central District were called to the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Seton Hill neighborhood, where there was a report of a man who had just been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found the unresponsive man - whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin - suffering from the gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital by paramedics where he later died from his injuries.

No information about a possible motive or suspect has been released by the police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

