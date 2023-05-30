Shooter Accused Of Firing Gun Toward Group Of People Charged With Killing Woman In Baltimore

Desron Barber was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, following an investigation the death of the 31-year-old woman who was involved in an altercation between two separate groups, the Baltimore Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 30.

According to investigators, at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, officers were called to an area hospital, when Johnson was brought there with multiple gunshot wounds and traumatic injuries to her body.

The initial investigation determined that Johnson and Barber were involved in a dispute in the 3200 block of Shannon Drive in Baltimore that turned physical between two groups of people, at which point Barber pulled out a gun and began shooting, striking Johnson.

She was taken to the hospital by friends and later pronounced dead from her injuries. Johnson's body was later taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who ruled her death a homicide, leading to Barber's arrest.

