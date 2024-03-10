Shelter In Place Order Lifted In Baltimore Following SWAT Standoff Near Church

The Baltimore Police Department advised some residents to shelter in place before noon on March 10 while officers investigated a situation in the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue that escalated.

SWAT members were on scene of the barricade at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, leading to road closures in the area while police advised the community to avoid the area.

The shelter in place order was lifted shortly before 2:30 p.m., though no details about a possible suspect have been provided by the police.

More information is expected to be released.

