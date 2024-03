Nairionna Banks, 17, was last seen in Woodlawn on Thursday, Jan. 11, Baltimore County Police said. Her clothing description is unknown.

Banks is 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds, according to police.

She may be in the Baltimore City area.

Anyone with information on Banks’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

