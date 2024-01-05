Scooter-Riding Shooter Sentenced For Killing Man Outside Baltimore Gas Station

Darryon Cephas, 23, has been sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years, for the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Curtis Jones outside of a Marathon gas station on West Mulberry Street in Baltimore in the summer of 2022.

On June 15, 2022, prosecutors say that shortly before 4 a.m., officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the gas station to investigate a reported shooting involving Cephas and Jones, who was found unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck inside of a parked car.

He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he died less than a half hour later, officials said.

According to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, surveillance video showed Jones pulling into the gas station at around 3:36 a.m. on the night of the shooting, and 15 minutes later, Cephas was spotted riding a scooter onto the gas station lot before walking into the mart to make a purchase.

There did not appear to be any words exchanged between the suspect and Jones or the other man who was shot during the incident, officials noted.

Jones and his friend exited the store about a minute before Cephas, and at approximately 3:55 a.m., he can be seen opening a backpack to fetch a handgun.

Cephas then pointed the gun directly at one of the men, who took off running, with the shooter in chase before going up to the vehicle and firing into the driver's side window, striking Jones in the neck.

He then fled on foot west down Mulberry Street.

During the investigation, Cephas was identified as the shooter and he was subsequently arrested.

Cephas was convicted in July last year of:

First-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Two counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence;

Possession of a firearm by a disqualified person.

"Today, justice has been served in the case of the fatal shooting of Curtis Jones," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "This outcome underscores our unwavering commitment to holding those who threaten the safety of our community accountable for their actions.

"The sentence reflects the severity of the crime and sends a clear message that acts of violence will not be tolerated in Baltimore."

