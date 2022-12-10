Two Minors Tied To Towson High School Threats In Baltimore; One Charged, One Pending: Police

Authorities say that a pair of minors are responsible for the recent threats made targeting Towson High School in Baltimore as they sought to incriminate an uninvolved juvenile.

The Baltimore County Police Department announced on Saturday, Dec. 10 that the agency has brought closure to the threat investigation made at the high school and determined that no students, faculty, or staff members were ever in danger.

Detectives said that they have identified and charged a juvenile suspect with multiple recent threatening messages targeting Towson High School, and charges are pending against a second minor suspect in North Carolina.

"Investigators believe the suspects intended to incriminate an uninvolved juvenile with their actions," a spokesperson stated. "The Baltimore County Police Department would like to thank the Towson High School community for their patience and support during this investigation."

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a statement following the police announced that the case was closed.

I'm extremely proud of (the) work done by the Baltimore County Police Department in making these charges. and getting to the bottom of the concerning situation at Towson High School," he stated. "Any threat of violence is reprehensible, especially when targeted at a school community.

"Baltimore County will not tolerate these threats and has demonstrated that we will do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our children and educators."

